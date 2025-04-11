Taxpayer Transparency Tool for April Special Elections

Friday, April 11, 2025

The Department of Assessments released their Taxpayer Transparency Tool for the April elections, a website which provides each King County taxpayer an individualized accounting of where their property tax dollars go, and the estimated cost of any proposed property tax measure to be voted on.

Property Tax Measures on the April Ballot:

Countywide
  • King County Prop 1: Regional Automated Fingerprint Identification System Levy
School Districts
  • Enumclaw School District Prop 1: Capital Projects Levy
  • Mercer Island School District Prop 1: Bonds to modernize facilities, improve safety and enhance learning.
The tool can be found here

The Transparency Tool only shows the impact of property tax measures. Other ballot measures, including sales tax measures or benefit charges, are not included.


