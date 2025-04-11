Taxpayer Transparency Tool for April Special Elections
Friday, April 11, 2025
Property Tax Measures on the April Ballot:
Countywide
- King County Prop 1: Regional Automated Fingerprint Identification System Levy
- Enumclaw School District Prop 1: Capital Projects Levy
- Mercer Island School District Prop 1: Bonds to modernize facilities, improve safety and enhance learning.
The Transparency Tool only shows the impact of property tax measures. Other ballot measures, including sales tax measures or benefit charges, are not included.
