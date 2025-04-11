Mark your calendars: Shoreline Fire Open House Pancake Breakfast & Safety Fair June 7, 2025 in Kenmore

Friday, April 11, 2025

Join us on Saturday, June 7 for a morning of fun, learning, and community connection at Shoreline Fire Department’s Open House at Station 51 in Kenmore.

This annual event is a great opportunity for families, neighbors, and community members to meet their local firefighters and learn more about fire safety and emergency services.

The event will run from 9:00am until 12:00pm and will include a free pancake breakfast from 9:00am to 11:00am. 

There will also be challenge courses for kids, a Teddy Bear Clinic, opportunities to tour the fire engine, aid car and rescue truck, and live firefighter demonstrations.

The safety fair will include King County Library, The City of Kenmore, Kenmore & Lake Forest Park PD, Northshore Utility District, Certified Car Seat Technicians, and additional exhibitors with valuable health and safety information. 

Whether you're bringing the kids, curious about the work we do, or simply want to connect with your local fire department—we hope to see you there!

Event Details:
Saturday, June 7
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Station 51 – 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028

Bring the whole family for:
  • Pancake Breakfast
  • Live firefighter demonstrations
  • Fire engine, rescue truck & aid car tours
  • Kids’ challenge course
  • Teddy Bear Clinic – bring your own bear!
  • Hands-only CPR training
  • Community partners & safety info booths
Don’t miss this fun and informative morning with your Shoreline firefighters! We look forward to seeing you there.


