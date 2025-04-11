Mark your calendars: Shoreline Fire Open House Pancake Breakfast & Safety Fair June 7, 2025 in Kenmore

Join us on Saturday, June 7 for a morning of fun, learning, and community connection at Shoreline Fire Department’s Open House at Station 51 in Kenmore.





This annual event is a great opportunity for families, neighbors, and community members to meet their local firefighters and learn more about fire safety and emergency services.



The event will run from 9:00am until 12:00pm and will include a free pancake breakfast from 9:00am to 11:00am.





There will also be challenge courses for kids, a Teddy Bear Clinic, opportunities to tour the fire engine, aid car and rescue truck, and live firefighter demonstrations.



The safety fair will include King County Library, The City of Kenmore, Kenmore & Lake Forest Park PD, Northshore Utility District, Certified Car Seat Technicians, and additional exhibitors with valuable health and safety information.









Event Details:

Saturday, June 7

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Station 51 – 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028



