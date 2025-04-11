Stewardship Foundation Community Parks clean-up for Earth Day April 19, 2025

Volunteers at 2023 parks clean up

Photo courtesy LFPSF

Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation (LFPSF)

Community Parks Clean-Up for Earth Day

Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 9am-2pm

We plan to meet at 9:00am at Whispering Willow Park 17038 44th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 on April 19th this year. Join us for this fulfilling experience of civic engagement and community well-being.



Let’s give back and help our natural environment which provide us with so many benefits such as clean air, clean water, and spiritual rejuvenation!



We will have trash pickers and bags to share -- please bring gloves and dress for the weather. Give an hour or four or more of your time to help the Earth! Pastries and refreshments will be served.



Last year, a total of 36 people came out on a beautiful day in Lake Forest Park to celebrate Earth Day, by picking up trash and removing invasive plants in several parks around the Town Center.







The Stewardship Foundation is once again hosting a Parks Clean-Up day to celebrate Earth month!