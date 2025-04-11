Celebrating 60 years with Shorelake Soccer Jubilee Eggstravaganza

Friday, April 11, 2025


This year, Shorelake Soccer Club is celebrating a significant milestone – 60 years of fostering youth soccer in Shoreline! To mark this occasion, they are hosting a special community event and would love to invite the Shoreline community to join in the celebration.

The club is organizing a community egg hunt for kids aged 3–12 as part of the Shorelake Soccer Jubilee Eggstravaganza, taking place on Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 10am to 12pm (with the egg hunt beginning at 11am) at Hamlin Park, 16006 15th NE, Shoreline WA 98155.

Saturday, April 19, 2025
10am - 12pm (Egg Hunt at 11am)
Hamlin Park

Come celebrate with us and kick off this special year together!


