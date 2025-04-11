Seattle Wind Symphony at Shorewood Performing Arts Center May 3, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025

Seattle Wind Symphony will be at Shorewood Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 7:30pm for the final concert of our regular season - Celebration!

An evening of global wind band music that celebrates land, country, ceremony, and dance.

Repertoire:
  • Itaru Sakai — Fanfare of Wakakusa Hill
  • Edward Gregson — Festivo
  • Nubia Jaime Donjuan — Sahuaro
  • Josef Rheinberger — Abendlied (Evening Song)
  • arranged by Shelley Hanson
  • John Philip Sousa — Sesquicentennial Exposition March
  • Derek Bourgeois — Serenade
  • H. Owen Reed — La Fiesta Mexicana
  • General $25
  • Student $10
Shorewood Performing Arts Center
17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133


