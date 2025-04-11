Seattle Wind Symphony at Shorewood Performing Arts Center May 3, 2025
Friday, April 11, 2025
An evening of global wind band music that celebrates land, country, ceremony, and dance.
Repertoire:
- Itaru Sakai — Fanfare of Wakakusa Hill
- Edward Gregson — Festivo
- Nubia Jaime Donjuan — Sahuaro
- Josef Rheinberger — Abendlied (Evening Song)
- arranged by Shelley Hanson
- John Philip Sousa — Sesquicentennial Exposition March
- Derek Bourgeois — Serenade
- H. Owen Reed — La Fiesta Mexicana
Shorewood Performing Arts Center
- General $25
- Student $10
17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
