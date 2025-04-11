Business owners: take advantage of the FIFA World Cup



The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Shoreline, invites you to an exclusive after-hours networking event!

Seattle is one of only 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ – and the impact on our region will be massive.





With $929 million in projected economic activity, over 20,700 jobs supported, and 750,000 expected visitors, this is six times bigger than the Super Bowl!





Join us to learn how your business can plug into this global moment.