Live & Local: Stacy Jones Band at Aurora Borealis May 2, 2025

Doors 7pm | Show 8pm | 21+





$10 Advanced / $15 Day of Show





Doors open 7pm, show at 8pm. 21+ venue.



Shorecrest graduate Stacy Jones is no stranger to success. She has been nominated, multiple times, for “Best of the Blues” awards in songwriting, performance, harmonica, and guitar.





She and the band have won the “Best Band Award,” five consecutive years in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 plus over a dozen other “Best of the Blues” awards, from the Washington Blues Society, including Best Female Vocalist, Blues harmonica, Blues Songwriter, Blues Drummer and Blues Bass and the 2018 NW Recording of the Year for her album Love Is Everywhere.





2016 WBS Best of the Blues Awards winner for Best NW recording / Whiskey Wine and Water, The 2015 IMEA award winner: Best Blue Song “Can’t Do Nothin’ Right.”



In 2022 and 2017 she was accepted in the first round of Grammy Voting for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” and “Best Americana Song” and was chosen to represent the South Sound Blues Association as the entrant for the 2018 Best Self-produced CD Competition at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis TN. She has also charted on Roots Radio Report Top 40.





