Summer camp from City of Shoreline: Camp of all Trades

Thursday, April 3, 2025


Join the Camp of All Trades for a summer full of diverse activities, featuring a weekly rotating theme. 

Enjoy learning new games, engaging in art projects, and exploring the natural world in your neighborhood!

Tuesday-Friday
9am-2pm
Meridian Elementary, 17077 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Ages 11-15
Cost per 1 week session: resident $187 / non-resident $224

Questions? email landerson@shorelinewa.gov



