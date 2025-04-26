Summer camp from City of Shoreline: Camp of all Trades
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Join the Camp of All Trades for a summer full of diverse activities, featuring a weekly rotating theme.
Enjoy learning new games, engaging in art projects, and exploring the natural world in your neighborhood!
Tuesday-Friday
9am-2pm
Meridian Elementary, 17077 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Ages 11-15
Cost per 1 week session: resident $187 / non-resident $224
Questions? email landerson@shorelinewa.gov
