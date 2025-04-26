Spring Fest at Twin Ponds Park – A Celebration of Nature & Community
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Join Verde Wildwood Forest School and Sunflower Seedlings for a fun-filled Spring Fest in Shoreline!
April 12, 2025 from 10am - 12 noon
Twin Ponds Park, 16501 N 155th St, Shoreline WA 98133
Enjoy a day of nature-inspired crafts, delicious food, and hands-on fun in our mud kitchen! This family-friendly event is a great way to connect with local families, explore outdoor learning, and celebrate the beauty of spring in our community.
RSVP & more information
Bring your family, meet your neighbors, and enjoy a day of play and discovery in Shoreline!
0 comments:
Post a Comment