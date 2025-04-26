First-half property tax payments are due on Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Thursday, April 3, 2025
First-half property tax payments are due on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 for property owners who pay taxes themselves and not through a mortgage lender.
You can pay your taxes online using the county's safe, secure eCommerce system.
Taxpayers can receive services via:
- Phone: Real Property Tax (Real Estate) 206-263-2890
- Phone: Mobile Homes and Personal Property Commercial Property Tax 206-263-2844
- Email: propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov
- In Person: at the King County Customer Service Center located at the King Street Center in downtown Seattle, 201 S. Jackson St., 2nd Floor. Hours of operation are 8:30am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday.
Other helpful links:
- Common questions: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
- How your property tax bill is calculated and where your tax dollars go: 2025 Taxes
- Senior Citizen and Disabled Exemption information: Senior Exemption Portal
- Other payment methods
0 comments:
Post a Comment