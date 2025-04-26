Shoreline grounds maintenance staff to remove Poison Hemlock and Shiny Geranium from city parks and property

Poison hemlock plant. Photo by John Brown.

It's time again for City staff, led by Grounds Maintenance, to treat noxious weeds like Poison Hemlock and Shiny Geranium.





Crews will place application signage the first week of April and treatments will be done as weather allows throughout the month.



The City’s Integrated Pest Management (IPM) policy requires a minimum of 24-48 hours of dry weather after any application.





We have 14 locations of Poison Hemlock and six locations of Shiny Geranium approved for treatment at this time.





Given the amount of sites, treatments could be spread out over several weeks to fit within weather windows. Posted application areas will be marked by a 24”x18” signs and red flags. The red flags will be changed to blue flags with a city logo once treatment has been completed. This is to help clarify whether an area has been completed or is still awaiting treatment.

Areas of removal





Poison Hemlock

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park (multiple locations)

Richmond Beach Dr NW and 27th Dr NW between NW 195tPl and NW 196th Pl (multiple locations)

Richmond Beach Dr NW between NW 204th and NW 205th

Aurora Ave N by Aurora Rents

15th Ave NW between NW 175th and 14th Ave NW with multiple smaller locations in the vicinity

23rd Ave NW & NW 196th and by 20130 23rd Ave NW

Bioswale behind Dale Turner YMCA

Adjacent to King County Transfer Station

Interurban Trail approximately 172nd St

Carlyle Hall Rd south of cemetery

NW Innis Arden Way by Shoreview Park – two locations in the ROW

195th St Trail between Meridian and 1st Ave NE

Shiny Geranium

Dayton Ave N across from St Lukes

Carlyle Hall Rd south of cemetery (to be treated in conjunction with Poison Hemlock in same area)

27th Ave NW south of NW 195th Court (to be treated in conjunction with Poison Hemlock in same area)

157th St at I-5 north side of street, both sides of underpass

Meridian Ave N both sides of street due south of 205th St/Ballinger Way

City of Shoreline North Maintenance Facility

Identifying poison-hemlock





You can also read the poison hemlock fact sheet produced by the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board.



What to do if you find poison-hemlock









If you see poison-hemlock on City property, please use the Report a Noxious Weed form to report it to King County Noxious Weed Control.





If you see poison-hemlock on your own property and you would like help creating a weed management plan, email noxious.weeds@kingcounty.gov or call 206-477-9333.

If you plan to remove it yourself, always wear gloves and long sleeves. Take frequent breaks when working on removal. Dig it up or pull and discard in the trash (not in your green compost bin).





