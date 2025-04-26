All tickets "pay what you can" for As If theatre's production of Ripcord on Thursday April 3, 2025

The final performances of RIPCORD are this week! All tickets for Thursday are Pay What You Can. Do not miss the show that critics and audiences are raving about.

A Dark Comedy

Set in the sunny room on an upper floor of a senior living facility, the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her prime location with new-arrival Marilyn which gives her no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary.





A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.





The show runs through Sunday, April 6, 2025. Friday's show is sold out!





Thursday-Saturday @ 7:30pm | Sunday @ 5:00pm

KENMORE Community Club



