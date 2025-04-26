Business Spotlight: BECU Ballinger - Banking With Purpose in Shoreline

Local Business Spotlight in partnership with Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com



BECU Ballinger

Photo by Kate Ledbetter

Shoreline is known for its strong sense of community, and BECU embodies that same neighborly spirit. More than just a financial institution, BECU is a not-for-profit credit union that reinvests in its members and the local area.





Whether you’re looking for a bank account with no fees, expert financial guidance, or community-driven banking solutions, BECU’s Ballinger branch is here to help.



Enjoy this Q&A with Maia Lark, Branch Manager from BECU to learn more about how BECU serves Shoreline and what makes this branch so special.



Q&A With Maia Lark, Branch Manager, BECU Ballinger





Q: How long have you been in business?

A: BECU was established in 1935. I have worked here since 2017.



Q: What inspired you to start your business?

A: BECU started in 1935 with a group of 18 Boeing employees each contributing 50 cents to a lunchbox so they could help one another afford tools needed to do their jobs. This community approach to financial means grew into one of the nation’s largest credit unions, enabling us to help over 1.5 million members achieve financial freedom.



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?

A: We are a not-for-profit credit union that is owned by our members, meaning that we can reinvest our profits into our communities and back to our members. As a result, our accounts are free, our rates are competitive, and we can eliminate typical fees and balance requirements.









Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?

A: I love Shoreline’s sense of community and the neighborhood feel.



Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?

A: The Ballinger BECU was opened as an additional resource for members that frequent some of our extremely busy neighboring locations and to provide convenient access to residents in surrounding cities on the east side of I-5 that do not have a local branch.



Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?

A: We'd love to have a conversation about your goals and concerns around finances. We truly want to help you get (and stay) on a positive financial path. We are people helping people, inside and out.



Q: What inspires you each day?

A: I love being able to make a lasting impact on people’s lives and give them a resource around financial education that feels safe and approachable. I am especially fulfilled to do this for my own community.



Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?

A: I love being able to help people understand credit, eliminate fear around credit, and establish, build, or repair credit in a healthy way.



Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?

A: We aim to fully connect with our members so we can give them personalized, advice-led financial solutions. We will happily take the time to listen, review options, answer questions, discuss concerns, and set you up for long-term success.



Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?

A: Get to know your neighbors! Join the chamber!



Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?

A: BECU invested approximately 8 million dollars into organizations in our community in 2024. We provide grants and scholarships. We volunteer! Learn more about our community involvement.



Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?

A: I'd love more walkable, locally owned coffee shops!



Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?

A: As a new location, the Ballinger NFC wants to invite more people in the door! Come ask us how we can make a difference in your financial future!



Q: What’s your next upcoming event?

A: Homebuyers Class -April 19th at 1:30 - 3:30pm



Q: Do you have a drive-thru ATM?

A: Yes, we do!



Stop By and Say Hello!

If you're looking for a trusted financial partner that puts community first, BECU is here to help. Whether you need a checking account, a home loan, or just want expert financial advice, the Ballinger branch is ready to serve you.



BECU Ballinger – 20011 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

(800) 233-2328

www.becu.org

maia.lark@becu.org

Facebook | LinkedIn



Come visit us—we’d love to help you reach your financial goals!





We provide bank accounts, loan products, financial consulting, budget and credit counseling resources, financial advisors, mortgage specialists, and business accounts, loans, and specialists. We offer kids’ accounts, estates, trusts, and other fiduciary accounts. We are genuinely interested in improving the financial health of every person that walks through our door.A: I love Shoreline’s sense of community and the neighborhood feel.A: The Ballinger BECU was opened as an additional resource for members that frequent some of our extremely busy neighboring locations and to provide convenient access to residents in surrounding cities on the east side of I-5 that do not have a local branch.A: We'd love to have a conversation about your goals and concerns around finances. We truly want to help you get (and stay) on a positive financial path. We are people helping people, inside and out.A: I love being able to make a lasting impact on people’s lives and give them a resource around financial education that feels safe and approachable. I am especially fulfilled to do this for my own community.A: I love being able to help people understand credit, eliminate fear around credit, and establish, build, or repair credit in a healthy way.A: We aim to fully connect with our members so we can give them personalized, advice-led financial solutions. We will happily take the time to listen, review options, answer questions, discuss concerns, and set you up for long-term success.A: Get to know your neighbors! Join the chamber!A: BECU invested approximately 8 million dollars into organizations in our community in 2024. We provide grants and scholarships. We volunteer! Learn more about our community involvement.A: I'd love more walkable, locally owned coffee shops!A: As a new location, the Ballinger NFC wants to invite more people in the door! Come ask us how we can make a difference in your financial future!A: Homebuyers Class -April 19th at 1:30 - 3:30pmA: Yes, we do!If you're looking for a trusted financial partner that puts community first, BECU is here to help. Whether you need a checking account, a home loan, or just want expert financial advice, the Ballinger branch is ready to serve you.BECU Ballinger – 20011 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155(800) 233-2328Facebook | LinkedInCome visit us—we’d love to help you reach your financial goals!

Community-Focused, Member-Owned, and Here for You