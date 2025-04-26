2025 “Shoreline Walks” Community Walking Program starts in April



Shoreline Walks kicks off another season starting in April. Shoreline Walks kicks off another season starting in April.





This free community walking program helps adults stay active, meet new people, and feel safer and more confident exploring our City by foot.





Each walk, led by a Volunteer Walk Leader, will explore neighborhoods, parks, and trails, highlighting some of Shoreline’s best walking routes.





Designed for adults 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, these walks are free to the public. There’s no registration—just show up at the meetup location and join the group. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome to join.





Walks are regularly added throughout the season running from April - November. For more details and to see the schedule of Shoreline Walks, visit shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or contact Marianne Johnson, Recreation Specialist II at 206-801-2600.



