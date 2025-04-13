Shorewood Softball vs Archbishop Murphy (played at Meridian Park due to rain out on April 7th)
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Fastpitch softball
4/7/2025 game rained out
4/10/2025 at Meridian Park
Shorewood 10 - Archbishop Murphy 7
Scores
|Grace McLaughlin
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Shorewood:
- Emma Kellum,
- Ellie Van Horn (3)
- Grace McLaughlin, Lillian Perrault (7) (catchers)
- S. Lopez
- G. Silva (catcher)
|Rose Gallagher during previous game with Lynnwood
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Highlights
Shorewood:
- Maddie Schilperoort 1-4 (2B)
- Grace McLaughlin 2-4 (2B)
- Lillian Perrault 1-3 (2B)
- Rose Gallagher 2-3 (HR)
- Ellie Van Horn 2-4 (2B)
- S. Fletcher 2-5 (2B)
- G. Silva 1-3 (2B)
- C. Madhaven 4-5 (2B)
- A. Dixon 1-1 (HR)
- M. Evans 4-4 (2B)
- S. Lopez 1-3 (2B)
