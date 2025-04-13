Shorewood Softball vs Archbishop Murphy (played at Meridian Park due to rain out on April 7th)

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Fastpitch softball
4/7/2025 game rained out
4/10/2025 at Meridian Park
Shorewood 10 - Archbishop Murphy 7

Scores







Grace McLaughlin
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Shorewood: 
  • Emma Kellum, 
  • Ellie Van Horn (3)
  • Grace McLaughlin, Lillian Perrault (7) (catchers)
Archbishop Murphy: 
  • S. Lopez
  • G. Silva (catcher)

Rose Gallagher during previous game with Lynnwood
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Highlights

Shorewood: 
  • Maddie Schilperoort 1-4 (2B)
  • Grace McLaughlin 2-4 (2B)
  • Lillian Perrault 1-3 (2B)
  • Rose Gallagher 2-3 (HR)
  • Ellie Van Horn 2-4 (2B)
Archbishop Murphy: 
  • S. Fletcher 2-5 (2B)
  • G. Silva 1-3 (2B)
  • C. Madhaven 4-5 (2B)
  • A. ‎Dixon 1-1 (HR)
  • M. Evans 4-4 (2B)
  • S. Lopez 1-3 (2B)
Coach: Paul Jensen


Posted by DKH at 1:04 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  