Bicyclists are required to wear helmets

Photo courtesy unsplash.com According to eyewitness accounts, a bicyclist ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle with the right of way at the intersection of Aurora and 175th on Friday evening April 11, 2025.





The cyclist flew off his bike and bounced off the front of the car onto the hood, hitting the windshield with his head.





The windshield was shattered and the man, who was not wearing a helmet, was conscious and coherent when Shoreline medics took him to Harborview.