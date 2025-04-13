Shorewood Softball vs. Archbishop Murphy (completion of the weather-shortened game from March 26th)
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Fastpitch softball
3/26/2025 game cut short by rain
4/10/2025 at Meridian ParkShorewood 7 - Archbishop Murphy 8
Scores
Archbishop Murphy:
- A. Dixon
- G. Silva (catcher)
- Ellie Van Horn
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Highlights
Archbishop Murphy:
- S. Fletcher 2-6 (HR, Game-winning 2B)
- L. Madhaven 2-4 (HR)
- M. Evans 3-5 (2 2Bs)
- S. Lopez 2-4
- Lillian Perrault 2-5 (2B, HR)
