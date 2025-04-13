Shorewood Softball vs. Archbishop Murphy (completion of the weather-shortened game from March 26th)

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Fastpitch softball
3/26/2025 game cut short by rain
4/10/2025 at Meridian Park
Shorewood 7 - Archbishop Murphy  8

Lillian Perrault
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Archbishop Murphy: 
  • A. Dixon
  • G. Silva (catcher)
Shorewood: 
  • Ellie Van Horn
  • Lillian Perrault (catcher)

Highlights

Archbishop Murphy: 
  • S. Fletcher 2-6 (HR, Game-winning 2B)
  • L. Madhaven 2-4 (HR)
  • M. Evans 3-5 (2 2Bs)
  • S. Lopez 2-4
Shorewood: 
  • Lillian Perrault 2-5 (2B, HR)
Coach: Paul Jensen


