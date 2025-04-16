Shorewood Girls Golf shows patience and perseverance in game with Lynnwood

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Left to Right: Julia, Ivy, Sadie, Olivia, Lexi and Ryleigh.
Photo by Val Patrick

The SW Girls Golf team played on a day when the sun was out and very little wind in stark contrast to last week in pouring rain and gale force winds. Playing in the sun today was amazing!

At Jackson Park with punched and sanded greens the putts were dropping today!

SW 221 - Lynnwood 243

Sadie Austad scored her personal best at Jackson Park with a 48, followed by Julia Kang 49 and Ivy Ren 51. Stacey Lee was the low scorer for Lynnwood with a 54.

These girls play with a lot of heart and are always supporting each other, on and off the course.

Coach: Val Patrick


Posted by DKH at 4:23 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  