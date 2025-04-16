Shorewood Girls Golf shows patience and perseverance in game with Lynnwood

Left to Right: Julia, Ivy, Sadie, Olivia, Lexi and Ryleigh.

Photo by Val Patrick

The SW Girls Golf team played on a day when the sun was out and very little wind in stark contrast to last week in pouring rain and gale force winds. Playing in the sun today was amazing! The SW Girls Golf team played on a day when the sun was out and very little wind in stark contrast to last week in pouring rain and gale force winds. Playing in the sun today was amazing!

SW 221 - Lynnwood 243





Sadie Austad scored her personal best at Jackson Park with a 48, followed by Julia Kang 49 and Ivy Ren 51. Stacey Lee was the low scorer for Lynnwood with a 54.





These girls play with a lot of heart and are always supporting each other, on and off the course.



Coach: Val Patrick









At Jackson Park with punched and sanded greens the putts were dropping today!