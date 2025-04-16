Create a Beautiful Hypertufa Planter – A Hands-On Garden Craft Workshop at Kruckeberg

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Create a Beautiful Hypertufa Planter – A Hands-On Garden Craft Workshop at Kruckeberg

Add a natural touch to your garden with a handcrafted container that looks like real stone—but without the weight! 

Join Kruckeberg Botanic Garden for our popular Hypertufa Planter Workshop, where you’ll create a unique, fast-draining, and visually stunning planter perfect for a wide variety of plants.

Led by Sarah Baker, former Garden Manager and beloved long-time volunteer at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, this hands-on class offers both instruction and inspiration. 

Come get your hands dirty at
Sarah has been sharing the art of hypertufa at Kruckeberg for years, and her beautiful creations can be found throughout the nursery—see how many you can spot after the workshop!

Each participant will:
  • Create and take home a small (approx. 12"x12") hypertufa container
  • Receive detailed instructions to continue crafting at home
Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025 (2 sessions)

Time: 
  • Session 1  10:30am - 12:30pm
  • Session 2 | 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Location: Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, Shoreline WA

Cost:
  • Members: $50
  • Non-Members: $70
Spots are limited and pre-registration is required!
Come get your hands dirty and leave with something truly one-of-a-kind!

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is open to all. If the cost of a workshop is a barrier, we’re happy to discuss pricing for those in need of assistance. Please email Executive Director JP Sauerlender at jp@kruckeberg.org for more information.

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature.

For more information, visit www.kruckeberg.org.

