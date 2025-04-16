Create a Beautiful Hypertufa Planter – A Hands-On Garden Craft Workshop at Kruckeberg
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Add a natural touch to your garden with a handcrafted container that looks like real stone—but without the weight!
Join Kruckeberg Botanic Garden for our popular Hypertufa Planter Workshop, where you’ll create a unique, fast-draining, and visually stunning planter perfect for a wide variety of plants.
Led by Sarah Baker, former Garden Manager and beloved long-time volunteer at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, this hands-on class offers both instruction and inspiration.
|Come get your hands dirty at
Kruckeberg
Each participant will:
- Create and take home a small (approx. 12"x12") hypertufa container
- Receive detailed instructions to continue crafting at home
Time:
- Session 1 10:30am - 12:30pm
- Session 2 | 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Cost:
- Members: $50
- Non-Members: $70
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is open to all. If the cost of a workshop is a barrier, we’re happy to discuss pricing for those in need of assistance. Please email Executive Director JP Sauerlender at jp@kruckeberg.org for more information.
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature.
For more information, visit www.kruckeberg.org.
