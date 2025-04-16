Meet the Artist KT Hancock at ShoreLake Arts Gallery and provide input for her project Friday April 18, 2025

Public art is coming to Ridgecrest Park thanks to the City of Shoreline and we're happy to host the artist Meet and Greet this Friday, 6pm, at our new gallery location.

All neighbors welcome





Meet the Artist: KT Hancock

Friday April 18, 2025

6:00pm - 8:00pm

Share your input with KT Hancock, a local artist, who is creating an art bench for Ridgecrest Park as part of the park bond improvement project.





We are hosting an open house on Friday, April 18th, and we truly appreciate the feedback from those who attend.





If you are unable to attend, or if you have additional thoughts to share, or if you're discovering this survey through a shared link, we invite you to answer the questions below to help inspire the artist's vision.





Please note: This survey will close on Monday, April 28th, at 5:00 PM. Share your thoughts to help inspire the artist’s design and contribute to a piece that reflects the spirit of the community.





If you have difficulties with the survey please contact Mylinda Sneed, Public Art Coordinator, msneed@shorelinewa.gov





The online survey is open until Monday, April 28 at 5:00 PM: