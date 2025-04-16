Shoreline/Edmonds - Activists plan to Keep Pressure on With Saturday Rally
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
DATE: Saturday, April 19, 2025
TIME: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, Shoreline/Edmonds line
Continued protests highlighting Trump administration policies and cuts are planned for this Saturday, 1pm to 2:30pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.
Organizers hope to build on the spirit and momentum of the April 5th "Hands Off!" rally, which drew several thousand to protests in Shoreline and Edmonds, and millions nationwide.
With a shorter lead time, this event is expected to be much smaller, but participants hope to keep the pressure on, pushing back against administration and "Department of Government Efficiency" attempts to curtail basic rights, and dismantle essential programs and services that millions of Americans depend on.
They also hope events such as this will help to build stronger communities and connections among neighbors in support of common goals.
Referred to as "A National Day of Action," the Saturday event was initiated by the group 50501, whose slogan is "50 Protests. 50 States. 1 Movement." This local portion is being organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, also on Facebook).
"Coming so quickly on the heels of Hands Off! has made it difficult for many large organizations to prepare for another event," said Sandy Labyris, Everyday Activists founder.
"Smaller groups like [ours] are able to be a little more nimble, so we are hosting another sign-waving action similar to the one we did for Hands Off." She said the group has dubbed it "Hands Off Two."
Another Everyday Activist member said every attendee should bring a "plus one" to the event, helping to build to a tipping point that elected officials nationwide won't be able to ignore.
