Shoreline resident's photo named as NASA Astronomy Photo of the Day
Monday, April 14, 2025
|Photo by Adam Smadi Jr.
20 year old Shoreline resident Adam (AJ) Smadi is an undergraduate student currently taking classes at the University of Washington and volunteering at the UW Planetarium.
He's also an astrophotographer, imaging planets, galaxies, nebulae and more quite often.
NASA has named a photo that AJ took as their Astronomy Picture of the Day for April 11, 2025.
This is an award NASA gives to their single favorite astrophotograph per day of submissions from around the world.
His image shows the International Space Station crossing directly past planet Venus.
See more of AJ's photos on his Instagram page
AJ says, "This is one of the most prestigious awards an amateur astrophotographer can receive, so I’m super stoked to represent UW and Washington in this award."
