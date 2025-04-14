Shoreline resident's photo named as NASA Astronomy Photo of the Day

Photo by Adam Smadi Jr.

20 year old Shoreline resident Adam (AJ) Smadi is an undergraduate student currently taking classes at the University of Washington and volunteering at the UW Planetarium.





He's also an astrophotographer, imaging planets, galaxies, nebulae and more quite often.





This is an award NASA gives to their single favorite astrophotograph per day of submissions from around the world.









AJ says, "This is one of the most prestigious awards an amateur astrophotographer can receive, so I’m super stoked to represent UW and Washington in this award."

His image shows the International Space Station crossing directly past planet Venus. See more of AJ's photos on his Instagram page













