Off-bike class for beginner and intermediate riders April 30, 2025
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
The City of Shoreline, in partnership with Cascade Bicycle Club, is hosting an off-bike class for beginner and intermediate riders!
Topics include riding equipment, bike infrastructure, rules of the road, and how to plan your bike route.
Date: April 30, 2025
Time: 6:00 - 7:30pm
Location:
- City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
- Or online via Zoom
More information on Pedal Forward Shoreline here
