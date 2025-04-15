Off-bike class for beginner and intermediate riders April 30, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

The City of Shoreline, in partnership with Cascade Bicycle Club, is hosting an off-bike class for beginner and intermediate riders! 

Topics include riding equipment, bike infrastructure, rules of the road, and how to plan your bike route. 

Date: April 30, 2025
Time: 6:00 - 7:30pm
Location: 
Register online here! If you plan on coming in person, you will sign in at City Hall.

More information on Pedal Forward Shoreline here


