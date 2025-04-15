Community Open House to celebrate 60 years of Shoreline Community College

Tuesday, April 15, 2025


Join us as we Celebrate 60 years of Shoreline Community College! 

We are are hosting a campus wide Community Open House, and we are so excited!

Thursday May 8, 2025 from 3:00-7:00pm

The event is open to all ages and free of charge and will feature:
Live performances
Interactive activities
Engaging talks and demonstrations
Connecting with students, staff, faculty, and alumni
Light refreshments
Shoreline Branded Swag
Prizes
And more!

Please RSVP here by May 5, 2025

The college is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133


