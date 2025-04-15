Lake Forest Park Farmers Market opens Mother’s Day May 11, 2025

The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Opens Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 11th!





Mark your calendars!





The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market kicks off the season on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11, 2025 from 10am to 2pm in front of City Hall at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





Come early to stock up on fresh fruits, vegetables, and local goods, and say hello to your favorite vendors—including some exciting new ones!





And of course, don’t forget a beautiful bouquet for Mom, Grandma, or any special mother in your life—it’s the perfect way to celebrate the day.





The market runs every Sunday through October 19th, 10am to 2pm.



They take Market Bucks. Market Bucks is our own locally funded food assistance program that provides low-income, food insecure community members with access to healthy, fresh food at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.











