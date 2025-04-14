Business Spotlight: Jersey’s Restaurant - Shoreline’s Go-To Spot for Great Food & Sports



Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com

For two decades, Jersey’s Restaurant has been serving up homemade comfort food, great drinks, and the best sports viewing in town—all at prices that keep people coming back. More than just a neighborhood spot, Jersey’s is a family-run business with deep roots in Shoreline. Whether you're here for weekend breakfast, game day, or a casual dinner with friends, this is the kind of place where everyone feels like family.



We caught up with the team behind Jersey’s to learn more about their story, their love for Shoreline, and what keeps them going strong after 20 years.



Q&A With Jersey’s Restaurant





Q: How long have you been in business?

A: 20 years. We’ve been a part of this Shoreline community for two decades, serving up homemade meals, ice-cold drinks, and providing a welcoming space for locals to gather, watch sports, and enjoy good company.



Q: What inspired you to start your business?

A: Cooking has been a passion all my life. There’s something special about feeding people, creating a space where they feel at home, and bringing the community together over a great meal. That’s what inspired Jersey’s and what keeps us going today.



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?

A: We offer a casual, welcoming dining experience with a focus on homemade comfort food, great sports viewing, and the best value in town. Whether you're here for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a drink during the big game, we make sure every guest gets a high-quality meal at an affordable price.



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?

A: I was born and raised here—this is home. The people, the sense of community, and the way Shoreline continues to grow while keeping its local charm all make it a special place to live and do business.



Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?

A: Simple—I was born and raised here, and I wanted to create a business that reflects the town I grew up in. Jersey’s is a local, family-run spot through and through.



Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?

A: After 20 years in this community, I still meet people who say they’ve never heard of us! It blows my mind. We have amazing weekend breakfast, and I wish more people knew about it—it's one of the best in town!



Q: What inspires you each day?

A: Being my own boss and showing my kids that hard work pays off. Running a restaurant is tough, but knowing that we’ve built something lasting in our hometown is incredibly rewarding.



Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?

A: Surviving and thriving for 20 years. The restaurant industry is challenging, and we’ve been through it all—economic downturns, changing trends, and everything else life has thrown our way. But we’re still here, serving our community every day.



Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?

A: We treat every guest and every plate like we’re serving it to our own family. That means fresh ingredients, homemade recipes, and a welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels at home.



Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?

A: Stick to your principles, stay vigilant, and don’t chase instant rewards. Success comes from consistency, hard work, and truly caring about your customers and community.



Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?

A: We love giving back through school auctions, youth sports sponsorships, reunions, and local fundraisers. Beyond that, we aim to raise awareness for issues that impact Shoreline and create a space where the community can come together.



Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?

A: More growth in single-family starter homes so more people can afford to put down roots in this great community.



Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?

A: We want to pay off our debt, possibly expand, or do some remodeling to enhance the experience for our customers. We’re always looking for ways to improve our services and continue being a go-to spot in Shoreline.



Q: What’s your next upcoming event?

A: March Madness, Mariners season opener, Stanley Cup playoffs, and NBA playoffs! This is the best time of year for sports, and we’ve got all the games on!



Q: Who is Jersey’s?

A: Jersey’s is a husband and wife team, both born and raised in Shoreline since 1970. We grew up attending Shoreline schools and local colleges, and now our two adult children have followed the same path. We are Shoreline, through and through.



Join Us for Great Food, Drinks & Sports!

For 20 years, Jersey’s Restaurant has been Shoreline’s neighborhood spot for homemade comfort food, unbeatable drink specials, and the best sports viewing in town. Whether you’re coming in for a weekend breakfast, a burger and a beer, or a big game, you’ll always find friendly faces and a welcoming atmosphere at Jersey’s.



Jersey’s Restaurant –

206-546-4054

jerseysgreatfoodandspirits.com

bpatneaude@gmail.com

@jerseysgreatfood



Come for the food, stay for the game, and experience the best of Shoreline!



Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, recognized as the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month. A: 20 years. We’ve been a part of this Shoreline community for two decades, serving up homemade meals, ice-cold drinks, and providing a welcoming space for locals to gather, watch sports, and enjoy good company.A: Cooking has been a passion all my life. There’s something special about feeding people, creating a space where they feel at home, and bringing the community together over a great meal. That’s what inspired Jersey’s and what keeps us going today.A: We offer a casual, welcoming dining experience with a focus on homemade comfort food, great sports viewing, and the best value in town. Whether you're here for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a drink during the big game, we make sure every guest gets a high-quality meal at an affordable price.A: I was born and raised here—this is home. The people, the sense of community, and the way Shoreline continues to grow while keeping its local charm all make it a special place to live and do business.A: Simple—I was born and raised here, and I wanted to create a business that reflects the town I grew up in. Jersey’s is a local, family-run spot through and through.A: After 20 years in this community, I still meet people who say they’ve never heard of us! It blows my mind. We have amazing weekend breakfast, and I wish more people knew about it—it's one of the best in town!A: Being my own boss and showing my kids that hard work pays off. Running a restaurant is tough, but knowing that we’ve built something lasting in our hometown is incredibly rewarding.A: Surviving and thriving for 20 years. The restaurant industry is challenging, and we’ve been through it all—economic downturns, changing trends, and everything else life has thrown our way. But we’re still here, serving our community every day.A: We treat every guest and every plate like we’re serving it to our own family. That means fresh ingredients, homemade recipes, and a welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels at home.A: Stick to your principles, stay vigilant, and don’t chase instant rewards. Success comes from consistency, hard work, and truly caring about your customers and community.A: We love giving back through school auctions, youth sports sponsorships, reunions, and local fundraisers. Beyond that, we aim to raise awareness for issues that impact Shoreline and create a space where the community can come together.A: More growth in single-family starter homes so more people can afford to put down roots in this great community.A: We want to pay off our debt, possibly expand, or do some remodeling to enhance the experience for our customers. We’re always looking for ways to improve our services and continue being a go-to spot in Shoreline.A: March Madness, Mariners season opener, Stanley Cup playoffs, and NBA playoffs! This is the best time of year for sports, and we’ve got all the games on!A: Jersey’s is a husband and wife team, both born and raised in Shoreline since 1970. We grew up attending Shoreline schools and local colleges, and now our two adult children have followed the same path. We are Shoreline, through and through.For 20 years, Jersey’s Restaurant has been Shoreline’s neighborhood spot for homemade comfort food, unbeatable drink specials, and the best sports viewing in town. Whether you’re coming in for a weekend breakfast, a burger and a beer, or a big game, you’ll always find friendly faces and a welcoming atmosphere at Jersey’s.Jersey’s Restaurant – 1125 N 152nd St, Shoreline WA 98133 206-546-4054@jerseysgreatfoodCome for the food, stay for the game, and experience the best of Shoreline!Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, recognized as the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.











Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs, visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.

20 Years of Homemade Comfort Food & Community Spirit