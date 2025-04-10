Scout Troop tackles ivy at Grace Cole Nature Park

Enthusiastic Scouts and Dads from Troop 850

The kid's work is the pile to the side and that is only half of it!

Photo by Jim Mead

Park volunteers will bring the rest down at the next work party on the 12th of April when another group from Troop 850 will be helping out.



Also thanks to the Dads who sat around and drank coffee! Ha! They worked their keisters off hauling the debris down. Thanks again Troop 850. (The pile they are on in the picture is the recently delivered wood chips from Blooma Tree Service . Thanks a lot, Blooma!)













We had a lucky weather window for members of Troop 850 Scouts to perform a day of service at Grace Cole Nature Park.It's always amazing to see the amount of work these kids do in a few hours. They are 'mountain goats' climbing up the steep upper slopes to get the ivy out of the most difficult places.