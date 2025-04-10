Let the Dogs Zoom: Spring Energy in Shoreline

Photo by Aubrey Cook By Aubrey Cook By Aubrey Cook





If your dog has recently sprinted in mad circles across the backyard, launched themselves onto your furniture at full speed, or tried to drag you down the sidewalk with newfound enthusiasm, you’re not alone.

What’s Actually Going On?



After months of colder weather, shorter days, and limited time outside, dogs are now experiencing:

Longer daylight hours (more time to play)

New smells from blooming plants, wet soil, and fresh grass

More activity around the neighborhood (other dogs, squirrels, open windows) That energy has to go somewhere, and often, it comes out in bursts of wild behavior.



Why Zoomies Are Actually a Good Sign



Veterinarians call this behavior FRAPs (Frenetic Random Activity Periods), but we just call it normal. Zoomies are usually harmless and can even mean your dog is feeling:

Healthy

Excited

Confident in their space It is common after a bath, a walk, or during play, and spring can crank it up to 11.



How to Channel Spring Energy on Your Dog Walks



Some quick tips if your dog is doing laps around your dining table:



1. Let them sniff!

Dogs experience the world through scent. A 30-minute sniff-heavy walk is often more satisfying than a fast-paced mile.



2. Add structured play or games.

Short brain games, enrichment feeders, or mini training sessions help release energy in a focused way.



3. Break the Routine

Try a new walking route, change your walk time, or visit a different park. Even small changes can re-energize your dog’s day and spark new interest in familiar places.



4. Plan an extra outing.

Even one longer walk or hike per week can help reset your dog’s routine. We love trails like



Spring Zoomies Are Real, and Pretty Great



If your dog is suddenly bouncing off the walls this month, you are not imagining it. Longer days, new smells, and spring energy are all part of the mix.



Embrace the zoom and enjoy the weird, joyful season that is springtime with dogs in Shoreline.



