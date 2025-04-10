Let the Dogs Zoom: Spring Energy in Shoreline
Thursday, April 10, 2025
If your dog has recently sprinted in mad circles across the backyard, launched themselves onto your furniture at full speed, or tried to drag you down the sidewalk with newfound enthusiasm, you’re not alone.
Spring has arrived in Shoreline, and with it comes... the Zoomies.
What’s Actually Going On?
After months of colder weather, shorter days, and limited time outside, dogs are now experiencing:
Why Zoomies Are Actually a Good Sign
Veterinarians call this behavior FRAPs (Frenetic Random Activity Periods), but we just call it normal. Zoomies are usually harmless and can even mean your dog is feeling:
How to Channel Spring Energy on Your Dog Walks
Some quick tips if your dog is doing laps around your dining table:
1. Let them sniff!
Dogs experience the world through scent. A 30-minute sniff-heavy walk is often more satisfying than a fast-paced mile.
2. Add structured play or games.
Short brain games, enrichment feeders, or mini training sessions help release energy in a focused way.
3. Break the Routine
Try a new walking route, change your walk time, or visit a different park. Even small changes can re-energize your dog’s day and spark new interest in familiar places.
4. Plan an extra outing.
Even one longer walk or hike per week can help reset your dog’s routine. We love trails like Hamlin Park or Boeing Creek Park for safe, sniffable adventures.
Spring Zoomies Are Real, and Pretty Great
If your dog is suddenly bouncing off the walls this month, you are not imagining it. Longer days, new smells, and spring energy are all part of the mix.
Embrace the zoom and enjoy the weird, joyful season that is springtime with dogs in Shoreline.
Aubrey Cook is the owner of Rex & Roxy Pet Care, a professional dog walking company based in Shoreline, WA. Rex & Roxy provides safe, structured dog walks and enrichment for energetic dogs across the city.
