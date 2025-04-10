No decisions have been made yet on Fircrest property; information meeting Thursday April 10, 2025
Thursday, April 10, 2025
|The area in question is the green field all the way up to the top of the photo.
Aerial photo by David Carlos
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, April 10, 2025, 5:30pm at the Shoreline Center to discuss a rezone at the Fircrest campus.
Proposed rezone is a change from “Campus Zone” to “Central Business Zone” of this 10.3-acre lot, formerly part of the Fircrest Campus.
Matthew Matulovich, DNR Transition Lands Planning Manager, who will be conducting the public meeting, said that
The rezone will keep use options as flexible as possible. There no other plans at this point. Once they expand the permitted uses they will assess potential uses/users
Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 5:30pm in the Shoreline room at the north end of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Enter from the north parking lot.
