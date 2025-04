Photo by Lee Lageschulte

My Facebook feed has decided that I need to see every small town in America. Not a bad thing but very distracting.





Most of them seem to be under water and without power right now. I'm happy our lives are full of flowers instead of flooded roadways.





--Diane Hettrick