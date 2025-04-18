Scene on the Sound: Not US

Friday, April 18, 2025

Photo by Jan Hansen

For the last couple of days, I have been seeing this Coast Guard ship doing what appears to be training exercises. 

Photo by Jan Hansen

The vessel is clearly marked Vietnam Coast Guard. From the West Seattle Blog, this ship is the former Mellon and decommissioned by the USCG five years ago; at the time, it was to be transferred to Bahrain

It is reported to have been acquired by Vietnam in 2023.

--Jan Hansen


