Major police response in the Ballinger neighborhood Thursday

Photo by Patrick Ducey

Police from at least eight departments, Shoreline Medics, and two armored vehicles with King County SWAT teams converged in the Ballinger neighborhood on Thursday evening.





They were on 12th Ave NE and NE 201st, a quiet residential street.





Police were using a bullhorn to talk to someone in one of the houses.





Photo by Patrick Ducey

Police from these departments were parked all along the street.

Shoreline

Lake Forest Park

Edmonds

Kenmore

KCSO Swat team (2)

Mountlake Terrace

Mukilteo

Kirkland

Sammamish

Shoreline Medics

unmarked vehicles When we hear from KCSO, the story will be updated.





--Diane Hettrick







