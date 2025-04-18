Major police response in the Ballinger neighborhood Thursday
Friday, April 18, 2025
|Photo by Patrick Ducey
Police from at least eight departments, Shoreline Medics, and two armored vehicles with King County SWAT teams converged in the Ballinger neighborhood on Thursday evening.
They were on 12th Ave NE and NE 201st, a quiet residential street.
Police were using a bullhorn to talk to someone in one of the houses.
- Shoreline
- Lake Forest Park
- Edmonds
- Kenmore
- KCSO Swat team (2)
- Mountlake Terrace
- Mukilteo
- Kirkland
- Sammamish
- Shoreline Medics
- unmarked vehicles
When we hear from KCSO, the story will be updated.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment