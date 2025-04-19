Pet Evolution hosts ‘Washes for Wishes’ Dog Washing event to benefit Make-A-Wish

to raise money for





Pet parents can bring their dogs to their local store and treat them to a self-serve wash in one of Pet Evolution’s state-of-the-art washing stations for a minimum $20 donation, no appointment necessary.









“Dogs bring so much joy into our lives, and through ‘Washes for Wishes,’ we’re able to spread a little bit of that joy to those who need it most while leaving the bathing clean up to us,” said Rian Thiele, CEO and founder of Pet Evolution. “We believe in committing to our communities and doing right for them so this event is just one way we can join hands—and paws—to support the incredible work of Make-A-Wish.”

On Saturday, April 26, 2025 pet parents can visit Pet Evolution in Shoreline between 9:00am – 7:00pm to wash their dog in spacious washing tubs that include anti-slip mats, easy step-in for large or senior dogs, hand-held sprayers, natural shampoo, unlimited bath towels and professional-grade blow-dryers. Every bubble, shake-off and tail wag will help make wishes come true for children facing critical illness as all proceeds from the “Washes for Wishes” event will go directly to Make-A-Wish.On Saturday, April 26, 2025 pet parents can visit Pet Evolution in Shoreline between 9:00am – 7:00pm to wash their dog in spacious washing tubs that include anti-slip mats, easy step-in for large or senior dogs, hand-held sprayers, natural shampoo, unlimited bath towels and professional-grade blow-dryers.





Pet Evolution's self-serve dog washing stations are part of its nose-to-tail products and services, which include the highest quality food and treats, grooming services and mobile nail trims.



Pet Evolution first announced its national partnership with Make-A-Wish in 2021 to help give back to the communities it operates in. The partnership is company-wide, extending to every location of the brand.









Founded in 2012 and franchised since 2021, Pet Evolution promises to improve the lives of pets in its communities. By taking a holistic approach to pet health and carefully selecting pet food products, Pet Evolution keeps its promise to always provide pets with only the best nutrition to live a long and healthy life.



Shoreline Pet Evolution, April is World Wish Month and on April 29, Make-A-Wish celebrates World Wish Day, an annual Make-A-Wish event, commemorating more than 40 years of granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.Founded in 2012 and franchised since 2021, Pet Evolution promises to improve the lives of pets in its communities. By taking a holistic approach to pet health and carefully selecting pet food products, Pet Evolution keeps its promise to always provide pets with only the best nutrition to live a long and healthy life.Shoreline Pet Evolution, 15515 Westminster Way N Suite C, Shoreline, WA 98133 upper level in the new buildings to the right of the entrance road.







