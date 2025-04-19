PAWS & PINS event at Spin Alley and Vault 177 to benefit Seattle Area Feline Rescue

Photo from SAFe Spin Alley Bowling and Vault 177 are proud supporters of the Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) Spin Alley Bowling and Vault 177 are proud supporters of the Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe)





They are a non-profit, no-kill rescue that takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need to recover, and finds them loving homes.





2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes at SAFe during a typical year as people in search of new friends visit their welcoming storefront Adoption Center.

PAWS & PINS event to take place Sunday April 27, 2025 from 2-6pm. PAWS & PINS event to take place Sunday April 27, 2025 from 2-6pm.





Come bowl with us and 50% of your $20 purchase goes straight to support the important work they do at SAFe! $20 plus tax includes one hour of bowling including shoe rental per person and your donation.





SAFe staff will be on site to answer any questions you may have and to take donations. You don’t have to bowl to donate so come on down and join us in support of this great, local non-profit!



