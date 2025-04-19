PAWS & PINS event at Spin Alley and Vault 177 to benefit Seattle Area Feline Rescue
Saturday, April 19, 2025
|Photo from SAFe
Seattle Area Feline Rescue is located just south of Mountlake Terrace at 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 in Ballinger Village.
They are a non-profit, no-kill rescue that takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need to recover, and finds them loving homes.
2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes at SAFe during a typical year as people in search of new friends visit their welcoming storefront Adoption Center.
PAWS & PINS event to take place Sunday April 27, 2025 from 2-6pm.
Come bowl with us and 50% of your $20 purchase goes straight to support the important work they do at SAFe! $20 plus tax includes one hour of bowling including shoe rental per person and your donation.
SAFe staff will be on site to answer any questions you may have and to take donations. You don’t have to bowl to donate so come on down and join us in support of this great, local non-profit!
Spin Alley Bowling is located at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Road in Shoreline.
