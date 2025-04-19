Friends of the Richmond Beach Library honored with Marge Unruh Community Service Award

Friends of the Richmond Beach Library

L-R: Tasha Hulak, Jan Olson, Karen Thielke, Leah Kliger, Anina Coder Sill, and Leslee Anderson.

Established in 1899, the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library formed a lending library with discarded books donated by Seattle Public Library. Established in 1899, the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library formed a lending library with discarded books donated by Seattle Public Library.





The community constructed a public library in 1912.





In 1944, our library joined the newly formed King County Rural Library System (now kcls.org ) and in 2001 a beautiful new building opened on the site of the former Richmond Beach School in the Community Park!





The Friends were honored to receive the local Marge Unruh Community Service Award at the April 2025 Richmond Beach Community Association meeting.





They will participate in the Strawberry Festival June 7, 2025 and host a donated art and used book sale.







