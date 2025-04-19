Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Building Official

City of Lake Forest Park
Building Official
Full-Time - $50.46 - $67.28 Hourly

Interested in working with a strong, dynamic, and fun team? 

The Community Development Department at the City of Lake Forest Park is looking for a full-time Building Official. 

This position is eligible to receive medical, dental, and vision coverage, an HRA/HSA/FSA, enrollment in Washington State's DRS PERS plan, 401(a) retirement plan with matching contributions, and more.

Learn more and apply here


