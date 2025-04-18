Open House at Hope RISING Clinic in Bothell



Open House at Hope RISING Clinic





Wednesday, May 28, 2025 from 4:30-7pm





Our expert team of therapists, early intervention specialists, and family support professionals partners with families to help each child reach their fullest potential. Through personalized therapies, family-centered coaching, and collaboration with schools and medical providers, we support healing, connection, and long-term success.



Hope RISING Clinic is a division of Wonderland Child & Family Services, a nonprofit organization serving children with developmental delays and disabilities, headquartered in the city of Shoreline.









Enjoy refreshments, meet the passionate team driving our mission, and hear inspiring stories from the families whose lives have been touched by our care. This is more than just a visit - it's a chance to connect, learn, and be part of a powerful mission that's changing lives for children and families impacted by prenatal substance exposure, which is 4x more prevalent than autism. We look forward to welcoming you! Hope RISING Clinic provides trauma-informed, specialized services for children from birth to age 13 who have been affected by prenatal substance exposure (PSE).