Rotary clubs ship fire truck to Guatemalan fire brigade
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
|Fire truck arrives in Guatemala on C-5
For over two years, the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club worked with the Calgary Rotary Club to get a donated firetruck shipped to Guatemala for a volunteer fire brigade.
After considerable meetings and paperwork, Rotarian Ed Sterner accompanied the firetruck to Joint Base Lewis McChord on March 28, 2025 where it was loaded onto a C-5.
It has successfully arrived in Guatemala!
Many thanks to Ed Sterner and Mary Starkebaum, Chair of the International Services Committee, for accomplishing this complicated task. This is just one example of the international service work Rotary supports.
For more information about our Rotary club, you can visit our webpage here. Please join us for a breakfast meeting, every Wednesday morning at 7:15am at the Lake Forest Park Church, located at 17440 Brookside Blvd NE.
Many thanks to Ed Sterner and Mary Starkebaum, Chair of the International Services Committee, for accomplishing this complicated task. This is just one example of the international service work Rotary supports.
For more information about our Rotary club, you can visit our webpage here. Please join us for a breakfast meeting, every Wednesday morning at 7:15am at the Lake Forest Park Church, located at 17440 Brookside Blvd NE.
0 comments:
Post a Comment