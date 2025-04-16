Sweep Away Hunger - Shoreline Public Works food drive for Hopelink April 14 - May 24, 2025

In honor of the American Public Works Association (APWA) Public Works Week, which takes place from May 18 to May 24, 2025 the City of Shoreline is organizing a food drive themed "Making a Difference to Sweep Away Hunger" from April 14 through May 24.



Drop off locations



Shoreline City Hall lobby

17500 Midvale Ave N

Monday - Friday: 8AM - 5PM



Monday - Friday: 8AM - 5PM

Spartan Recreation Center lobby

202 NE 185th Street

Monday - Thursday: 7AM - 8PM

Friday: 7AM - 5PM

Preferred donations

Canned meals: chili, ravioli, etc. (pop top preferred)

Canned meat: tuna, chicken, salmon, etc.

Canned fruits: pears, peaches, pineapple, etc.

Canned vegetables: corn, carrots, peas, etc.

Canned beans

Hearty soups and stews

Nut butters

Cereal and oatmeal

Grains: pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, etc.

Non-Dairy, shelf-stable milk (oat, almond, soy)

Cooking oils

Spices

Salt, brown, and white sugar (bulk okay)

Flour (no bulk, please)

Thank you for your generosity!







All community donations of non-perishable, non-expired food will go to Hopelink Shoreline to support community members in need. The City is starting the food drive early to maximize contributions, given Hopelink's supply and the increasing need in the Shoreline community.