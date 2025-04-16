Sweep Away Hunger - Shoreline Public Works food drive for Hopelink April 14 - May 24, 2025
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
In honor of the American Public Works Association (APWA) Public Works Week, which takes place from May 18 to May 24, 2025 the City of Shoreline is organizing a food drive themed "Making a Difference to Sweep Away Hunger" from April 14 through May 24.
All community donations of non-perishable, non-expired food will go to Hopelink Shoreline to support community members in need. The City is starting the food drive early to maximize contributions, given Hopelink's supply and the increasing need in the Shoreline community.
Drop off locations
Shoreline City Hall lobby
17500 Midvale Ave N
Monday - Friday: 8AM - 5PM
Spartan Recreation Center lobby
202 NE 185th Street
Monday - Thursday: 7AM - 8PM
Friday: 7AM - 5PM
Saturday: 8AM - 3PM
- Canned meals: chili, ravioli, etc. (pop top preferred)
- Canned meat: tuna, chicken, salmon, etc.
- Canned fruits: pears, peaches, pineapple, etc.
- Canned vegetables: corn, carrots, peas, etc.
- Canned beans
- Hearty soups and stews
- Nut butters
- Cereal and oatmeal
- Grains: pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, etc.
- Non-Dairy, shelf-stable milk (oat, almond, soy)
- Cooking oils
- Spices
- Salt, brown, and white sugar (bulk okay)
- Flour (no bulk, please)
If you would like to make a monetary donation, please use this link
Thank you for your generosity!
