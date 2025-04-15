Death Café meetings begin Thursday April 17, 2025 at Shoreline-LFP Senior Center
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
A safe space for open conversations about death and dying
What is a Death Café?
Death Cafés are gatherings where people can discuss death, dying, and mortality in a relaxed, supportive environment. They are not grief support groups or counseling sessions, but rather opportunities to share thoughts and connect.
Join us for a warm, open conversation about life and death in a supportive space. We’ll begin with a brief introduction to Death Cafe, followed by free-flowing discussion. Bring your stories, reflections, or curiosity as we explore how death shapes the way we live.
Why attend?
Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
Time: 6:15 - 8:15 PM
Location: Shoreline/LFP Senior Center
Address: 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg G, Shoreline, WA
Free admission • Refreshments provided • All are welcome
RSVP: deathcafe@pirielabs.com
- Connect with others
- Gain new perspectives
- Reduce the taboo of death
- Build community
- All are welcome—no agenda, no judgment, just a shared space to talk openly and honestly.
