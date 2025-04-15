Death Café meetings begin Thursday April 17, 2025 at Shoreline-LFP Senior Center

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

“To speak of death is to speak of life."
Photo by Joachim Lesne on Unsplash

DEATH CAFÉ

A safe space for open conversations about death and dying

What is a Death Café?

Death Cafés are gatherings where people can discuss death, dying, and mortality in a relaxed, supportive environment. They are not grief support groups or counseling sessions, but rather opportunities to share thoughts and connect. 

Join us for a warm, open conversation about life and death in a supportive space. We’ll begin with a brief introduction to Death Cafe, followed by free-flowing discussion. Bring your stories, reflections, or curiosity as we explore how death shapes the way we live.

Why attend?
  • Connect with others
  • Gain new perspectives
  • Reduce the taboo of death
  • Build community
  • All are welcome—no agenda, no judgment, just a shared space to talk openly and honestly.
Join us for tea, cake or cookies, and honest discussion

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
Time: 6:15 - 8:15 PM
Location: Shoreline/LFP Senior Center
Address: 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg G, Shoreline, WA

Free admission • Refreshments provided • All are welcome

RSVP: deathcafe@pirielabs.com


Posted by DKH at 4:31 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  