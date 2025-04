Death Café meetings begin Thursday April 17, 2025 at Shoreline-LFP Senior Center

“To speak of death is to speak of life."

Photo by Joachim Lesne on Unsplash

DEATH CAFÉ DEATH CAFÉ









Why attend?

Connect with others

Gain new perspectives

Reduce the taboo of death

Build community

All are welcome—no agenda, no judgment, just a shared space to talk openly and honestly. Join us for tea, cake or cookies, and honest discussion



Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 6:15 - 8:15 PM

Location: Shoreline/LFP Senior Center

Address:



Free admission • Refreshments provided • All are welcome



RSVP:





A safe space for open conversations about death and dyingDeath Cafés are gatherings where people can discuss death, dying, and mortality in a relaxed, supportive environment. They are not grief support groups or counseling sessions, but rather opportunities to share thoughts and connect.