Are You Ready for Fire Season? Panel presentation May 3, 2025 at Third Place Commons

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Are You Ready for Fire Season?

Saturday May 3, 2025 at 10am
Third Place Commons, upper level 
Lake Forest Park Town Center
Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, 
Lake Forest Park WA 98155

Save the date May 3 at 10am for a panel presentation on getting ready for fire season.

The Seattle Times reported “Washington is once more under a drought emergency, state officials announced Tuesday, [April 8, 2025] marking the third such declaration in as many years and underscoring the damage wrought by year-after-year droughts.”

Long term drought puts stress on trees, water infrastructure. Higher temperature can also be a factor in increased wildfires. And wildfires can mean a smokey summer.


What is the impact of smoke on the health of people exposed to smoke and how can you take steps to protect yourself?

Learn about the steps can you take to prevent fires in our local environment and how can we prepare for an emergency.


Posted by DKH at 4:15 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  