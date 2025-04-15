Are You Ready for Fire Season? Panel presentation May 3, 2025 at Third Place Commons

Lake Forest Park Town Center

Bothell and Ballinger Way NE,

The Seattle Times reported “Washington is once more under a drought emergency, state officials announced Tuesday, [April 8, 2025] marking the third such declaration in as many years and underscoring the damage wrought by year-after-year droughts.”







What is the impact of smoke on the health of people exposed to smoke and how can you take steps to protect yourself?



Learn about the steps can you take to prevent fires in our local environment and how can we prepare for an emergency.





Lake Forest Park WA 98155Save the date May 3 at 10am for a panel presentation on getting ready for fire season.Long term drought puts stress on trees, water infrastructure. Higher temperature can also be a factor in increased wildfires. And wildfires can mean a smokey summer.