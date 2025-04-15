Are You Ready for Fire Season? Panel presentation May 3, 2025 at Third Place Commons
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Saturday May 3, 2025 at 10am
Third Place Commons, upper level
Lake Forest Park Town Center
Bothell and Ballinger Way NE,
Lake Forest Park WA 98155
Save the date May 3 at 10am for a panel presentation on getting ready for fire season.
Long term drought puts stress on trees, water infrastructure. Higher temperature can also be a factor in increased wildfires. And wildfires can mean a smokey summer.
The Seattle Times reported “Washington is once more under a drought emergency, state officials announced Tuesday, [April 8, 2025] marking the third such declaration in as many years and underscoring the damage wrought by year-after-year droughts.”
