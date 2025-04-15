Governor Bob Ferguson statement on denial of federal disaster funds
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
|Storm debris from bomb cyclone
Photo courtesy King County
FEMA denied application for recovery funds assisting with $34M damage from November’s bomb cyclone
OLYMPIA — Governor Bob Ferguson offered the following statement in response to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s denial of Washington’s application for federal disaster relief to assist with the estimated $34 million in damage from November’s storms:
“There are very clear criteria to qualify for these emergency relief funds. Washington’s application met all of them. This is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding.
"Washington communities have been waiting for months for the resources they need to fully recover from last winter’s devastating storms, and this decision will cause further delay. We will appeal.”
A series of storms hit Washington in November last year, including a “bomb cyclone,” causing widespread damage across multiple counties and claiming two lives. Former Governor Jay Inslee initially declared a disaster nine counties in response to the storms: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, King, Pacific, Snohomish, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla and Whatcom.
|Tree debris and downed power lines from bomb cyclone
Photo courtesy Puget Sound Energy
Governor Ferguson expanded the declaration to include two additional counties — Clallam and Jefferson — after the full extent of the damage became known.
Washington applied for federal disaster relief funds for FEMA in January to repair damage including to public highways, public utilities and electrical power systems. Three months later, FEMA responded on Friday denying the application without explanation.
FEMA’s public assistance programs reimburse at least 75% of eligible costs related to a declared disaster. Washington’s preliminary damage estimate is $34 million. This number will likely increase as the state works with counties to update their information for an appeal.
Washington has 30 days to submit its appeal.
0 comments:
Post a Comment