Governor Bob Ferguson statement on denial of federal disaster funds

Governor Ferguson expanded the declaration to include two additional counties — Clallam and Jefferson — after the full extent of the damage became known.

Washington applied for federal disaster relief funds for FEMA in January to repair damage including to public highways, public utilities and electrical power systems. Three months later, FEMA responded on Friday denying the application without explanation FEMA’s public assistance programs reimburse at least 75% of eligible costs related to a declared disaster. Washington’s preliminary damage estimate is $34 million. This number will likely increase as the state works with counties to update their information for an appeal.Washington has 30 days to submit its appeal.