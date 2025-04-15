It is time again for the Lakeshore Garden Club’s

annual fundraising plant sale!

Lakeshore Garden Club Annual Plant Sale

Saturday, April 26, 2025

10AM to 3PM





Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church

Photo by Sara Cammeresi

For decades the members of the Lakeshore Garden Club have been potting-up favorite plants from their own gardens and selling them to neighbors at this popular sale on the last Saturday in April.As always, this year’s sale will feature great prices on sun, part-sun, and shade perennials, ground covers, grasses, bulbs and rhizomes, natives, shrubs, trees, edible plants, and more!The club accepts cash, check, and credit card payments.Lakeshore Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Funds raised at the plant sale support the club’s charitable work and donations, including a Horticulture Scholarship at Edmonds College and the creation of a container garden at the newly opened Kenmore Senior Women’s Shelter.