Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Photo by Sara Cammeresi

It is time again for the Lakeshore Garden Club’s 
annual fundraising plant sale!

Lakeshore Garden Club Annual Plant Sale
Saturday, April 26, 2025
10AM to 3PM

Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church

For decades the members of the Lakeshore Garden Club have been potting-up favorite plants from their own gardens and selling them to neighbors at this popular sale on the last Saturday in April.

Photo by Sara Cammeresi

As always, this year’s sale will feature great prices on sun, part-sun, and shade perennials, ground covers, grasses, bulbs and rhizomes, natives, shrubs, trees, edible plants, and more!

The club accepts cash, check, and credit card payments.

Lakeshore Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Funds raised at the plant sale support the club’s charitable work and donations, including a Horticulture Scholarship at Edmonds College and the creation of a container garden at the newly opened Kenmore Senior Women’s Shelter.

Photo by Sara Cammeresi

For more information about the club, or to become a member, visit the website:

The garden club is grateful to the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, which not only allows the use of its parking lot for the annual sale, but is the meeting place for the club’s monthly meetings from September to April.


