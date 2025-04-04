Girls golf: Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace

Friday, April 4, 2025

Julia Kang
Photo by Val Patrick
Girls golf
4-2-2025
Shorewood 192 | Mountlake Terrace 206

It was a victorious afternoon under sunny skies for Shorewood Girls Golf as they triumphed over Mountlake Terrace. 

Sophomore Julia Kang led the team to success, capturing medalist honors with an impressive 9-hole score of 43. 

Close on her heels was Sofina Morgan, who carded a solid 49. Meanwhile, Ivy Ren and Sadie Austad both demonstrated commendable consistency, finishing in a tie. 

Coach Val Patrick said "Congratulations to the entire team for their outstanding performance and teamwork!"


Posted by DKH at 4:31 AM
