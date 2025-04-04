Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Spring Rep

April 12, 2025, at 7 PM

April 13, 2025, at 5 PM



La Bayadère (Excerpts)

Choreographers: OBT Artistic Directors Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson after Marius Petipa

Music: Ludwig Minkus

Premiere: Imperial Ballet, 1877



Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa in 1877, La Bayadère is a dramatic tale set in ancient India, following the forbidden love between a temple dancer (bayadère) Nikiya, and a noble warrior, Solor. Passion, jealousy, and fate intertwine in this iconic four-act ballet, known for its expressive storytelling and beautiful choreography.



OBT will perform selections from Act II, including the Fan Dance (performed by Olympic Ballet School students), Waltz, and Grand Pas d'Action. These excerpts showcase the technical precision and dramatic depth that have made La Bayadère a beloved classic.



1 in 10 ^ 2,685,000

Choreographer: Alberto Gaspar

Music: Michael Nyman

Premiere: Olympic Ballet Theatre, 2022



This 28-minute neoclassical work celebrates the joy and miracle of existence in the present moment. The odds of being alive at any given time are 1 in 10^2,685,000—so infinitesimal that each of us is, in essence, a living miracle.



OBT premiered this work in 2022. In the years since, the company has significantly expanded adding 13 dancers.





“We have new dancers who bring their unique strengths and different movement qualities, allowing me to rework parts of the choreography,” says Gaspar. “The piece will take on a completely new energy and interpretation. It’s not about making it more exciting but about shaping it to resonate with the new dancers—so they can bring out their best and create a deeper emotional connection with the audience.”

TICKET INFORMATION



Two performances of Spring Rep will be on Saturday, April 12, 2025, and Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Edmonds Center for the Arts . Tickets range from $24 to $47 and are available at here or the OBT box office at 425-774-7570.









ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE



Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season. Founded in 1981 and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds.



For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit the web page



