Coffee with the Woodway Mayor Saturday April 5, 2025
Friday, April 4, 2025
from 9-10:30am
at Woodway Town Hall
Save the Date for Future Coffee Hours
Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 9-10:30am
23920 113th Pl W, Woodway WA 98020
If you have a question that you’ve always wanted to ask or if you simply want to spend some time with your neighbors learning about Town government or discussing new ideas, join Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn for an informal discussion.
Coffee with the Mayor in 2025 is scheduled for the first Saturday, every other month.
