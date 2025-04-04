Trevor Cameron will discuss PNW Vines at LFP Garden Club on April 8, 2025

Trevor Cameron

Garden expert On Tuesday April 8, 2025 the LFP Garden Club will have their monthly meeting at the LFP Town Center, Upper level by the stage area. Location Ballinger and Bothell Way NE.





General club meeting starts at 9:30am and breaks at 10:15am for treats. At 10:30am our speaker will speak for one hour.



Trevor Cameron will discuss "PNW Vines."



There are plenty of choices available when you desire a climbing or vining plant. Vines are an excellent way to go vertical in the garden and add interest with flower, foliage and even fruit. Carefully consider what you are looking to achieve, as this will help make your choice a successful one.



We hope you can attend. You are welcome to come to two meeting for free and then if you like our speakers we ask that you join the club for $35 a year. If you join in April your dues will carry thru to the 2026 year. Meeting are from September to May. We have a Christmas Party, a Picnic and tour of three of our club members' gardens, plus a Garden Party.





