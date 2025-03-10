Construction at Upper Hamlin Park coming soon

The eastern ballfield of Upper Hamlin Park will close soon to be constructed into Briarcrest Park - Photo by Oliver Moffat

By Oliver Moffat





March 24 on major updates to the eastern portion of Hamlin Park.



Construction is scheduled to begin onon major updates to the

Starting this month, Ballfield 6 (the eastern ballfield) will permanently close, while Ballfield 5 (the one to the west) will remain open. The city says to expect parking and access disruptions at times, especially during work on a new accessible ramp at the south end of the parking lot along 25th Avenue NE.





The city hasn't settled on an official name yet, and is sometimes calling the future park "Upper Hamlin" or "Briarcrest."





Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board will go through an official naming process later year for the location. The Parks Board recently had vacancies, and new members will be appointed soon.





An image from the city shows the proposed site plan for Upper Hamlin / Briarcrest park

When finished in spring 2026, neighbors can look forward to a new playground, splash pad, picnic shelter, perimeter trail, upgraded restrooms, and public art. However, no new restroom facilities are planned—the existing restrooms will be renovated instead.





acknowledged they inadvertently omitted about $4.6 million in design and tax costs from earlier budget reports; the council approved these additional expenses on March 3.



The project's total cost is around $6.3 million. Recently, city staff acknowledged they inadvertently omitted about $4.6 million in design and tax costs from earlier budget reports; the council approved these additional expenses on March 3.

Other improvements and new parks are coming soon.





Richmond Highlands Park (16554 Fremont Ave N) closed in October 2024 for construction that's expected to wrap up by late 2025. Improvements include a new parking lot with lighting, a sensory trail, multi-sport court, play area, picnic shelter and tables, and new plantings.





Hillwood Park improvements are scheduled to start in fall 2025. Plans include removing the old baseball diamond and replacing it with grass fields and possibly a small Miyawaki Forest. A new entrance from 8th Avenue NW will be added.





Three new parks are in the design phase, and the city is hosting community workshops this month for neighbors to weigh in on what they'd like to see included.





West Echo Lake Park (19512 Echo Lake Place N), and a new park at 192nd & Hemlock across from the Shoreline Park & Ride will have an open house on Wednesday, March 19, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Dale Turner YMCA Teen Rec Room (19290 Aurora Avenue N).





A workshop for the new Westminster Park will be held Saturday, March 22, from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., onsite at Westminster Park (709 N 150th Street).





For project details and updates on closures and access routes during construction, visit shorelinewa.gov/parkbond







