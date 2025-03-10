Not too late for Girl Scout cookies
Monday, March 10, 2025
|Girl Scouts selling cookies at Third Place in LFP
Photo by Claudia Meadows
I've already eaten all my Girl Scout cookies but you can get yours at a grocery store near you. This troop was at Town Center Lake Forest Park on March 8, 2025.
Various troops will be selling cookies at Thriftway, Albertson's, Safeway, Third Place, QFC, Town & Country, Fred Meyer, and others.
Here's a list of locations favoring the 98133 ZIP code - and here's one favoring 98155.
Nifty website - you can filter for distance, location, or date.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment