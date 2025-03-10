Not too late for Girl Scout cookies

Girl Scouts selling cookies at Third Place in LFP

Photo by Claudia Meadows

I've already eaten all my Girl Scout cookies but you can get yours at a grocery store near you. This troop was at Town Center Lake Forest Park on March 8, 2025.





Various troops will be selling cookies at Thriftway, Albertson's, Safeway, Third Place, QFC, Town & Country, Fred Meyer, and others.









Nifty website - you can filter for distance, location, or date.





--Diane Hettrick







