Not too late for Girl Scout cookies

Monday, March 10, 2025

Girl Scouts selling cookies at Third Place in LFP
Photo by Claudia Meadows

I've already eaten all my Girl Scout cookies but you can get yours at a grocery store near you. This troop was at Town Center Lake Forest Park on March 8, 2025.

Various troops will be selling cookies at Thriftway, Albertson's, Safeway, Third Place, QFC, Town & Country, Fred Meyer, and others.

Here's a list of locations favoring the 98133 ZIP code - and here's one favoring 98155

Nifty website - you can filter for distance, location, or date.

--Diane Hettrick


