The Senior Center is turning 50
Monday, March 10, 2025
You are cordially invited to join us on Monday, March 17, 2025 from 11:30am to 1:30pm for a traditional Irish lunch, delicious cake, and the exciting unveiling of the Center’s 1995 Time Capsule.
Plus, you’ll have the chance to leave your own personal message for the next time capsule!
Please call the Reception Desk at 206-365-1536 to register by March 12th or email shorelinesc@soundgenerations.org to secure your spot. There’s no fee to join in the fun and celebrate our milestone anniversary!
This event is generously sponsored by our friends at Home Instead. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime celebration!
